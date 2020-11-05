Lila J. Johnson, 77, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston, under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family, early Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Rev. Mike Skor will officiate, her service will be livestreamed on Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Facebook page. Following the funeral service, cremation will take place and interment will be in Eagle Cemetery in Christine, North Dakota at a later date.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guestbook on Friday, November 6, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church for the hour preceding the service at the church. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Lila or leave condolences for her family.