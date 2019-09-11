Letha Lee, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday evening, September 7, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Letha Elaine (Marsh) Lee was born December 9, 1929 in Scobey, Montana to Nick and Pearl Marsh. She was their fifth of eleven and the first girl.
She graduated in 1948 from Barton, ND High School and then went to Minot State Teacher’s College and received an emergency Teacher’s certificate. She taught at Sanish, ND before she got married. On June 2, 1951, Letha married Earl Lee in Minot, ND. They had six children; Colette, Clayton, Belinda, Debra, Quentin and Brent.
Letha had her in-home daycare and pre-school for many years in Minot and Williston. Hundreds of children remember Mrs. Lee’s teaching. She went back to school in 1980 and received her teaching degree in 1982. She taught in several schools in ND and SD. She loved children and loved teaching.
Letha dedicated her life to serving the Lord at a young age and loved hearing the Gospel Story.
Letha is survived by her children; Colette (Duane) Steinbrecher, Clayton (Lisa), Belinda (Glen) Deering, Debbie (Clark) Jenner; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren (plus 1 due soon); 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 sisters, Velma Hansen, Lois (Rod) Stroud, Cleo (Frank) Kent; brother, Raymond (Marilyn) and a large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Earl; 2 sons, Quentin at 7 months and Brent in 2008; brothers; Angel, Glen, Lyal, Darrell, Merle; sister, Gladys Johnson.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and on Friday, September 13th from 9:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
