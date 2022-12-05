221207-obit-Larson

Funeral services for Lester Gordon Larson, Jr., 75 of Williston, ND are at 2:00 P.M., (MST), Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Richland County Event Center, Sidney, MT. Interment will be in the Buford Township Cemetery, Buford, ND with a reception to follow at the Buford Trenton Township Hall at 4:00 PM, (MST) under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from Noon to 4PM (MST) at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney and one hour before services at the Event Center. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to farmrescue.org or the charity of your choice. 

Lester Gordon Larson Jr. was born to Mary Christine (Losse) and Lester G. Larson Sr. on February 18, 1947, in Williston, ND. When Junior was a toddler, his parents moved their family from Grenora, ND to a farm on the Buford Trenton Irrigation Project in Trenton Township. 



Tags

Load comments