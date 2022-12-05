Funeral services for Lester Gordon Larson, Jr., 75 of Williston, ND are at 2:00 P.M., (MST), Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Richland County Event Center, Sidney, MT. Interment will be in the Buford Township Cemetery, Buford, ND with a reception to follow at the Buford Trenton Township Hall at 4:00 PM, (MST) under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from Noon to 4PM (MST) at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney and one hour before services at the Event Center. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to farmrescue.org or the charity of your choice.
Lester Gordon Larson Jr. was born to Mary Christine (Losse) and Lester G. Larson Sr. on February 18, 1947, in Williston, ND. When Junior was a toddler, his parents moved their family from Grenora, ND to a farm on the Buford Trenton Irrigation Project in Trenton Township.
Lester Jr. attended Trenton School in Trenton, ND, where he participated in band, basketball, and track. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1964 as the class valedictorian. He was also a member of the Happy Valley 4H Chapter and participated in little league baseball.
When he wasn’t participating in these activities, Lester Jr. could be found at the Family Farm doing chores for his parents. He and his brother Edward milked cows, put up hay, and irrigated the crops.
In 1972 Lester married the love of his life, Patricia Ann at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. They made their home in Buford, ND where they raised their children: Cynthia, Calvin, Kathy, Suzzanne, Rebekah, and Savannah.
Lester farmed the Buford Bottoms until 2010 and resided in the Buford Community until Pat’s passing in 2015. After the loss, Lester moved to Lambert, MT with his daughters Suzzanne and Rebekah and in 2016 he again moved back to his roots in Grenora, ND with Rebekah. When Rebekah’s family moved away, he spent his time between Suzzanne and Savannah’s as well as The Lodge in Sidney. For the last two years Lester resided with Rebekah and her family in Chillicothe, Ohio. There he was able to check off a long-time bucket list item of attending the John Deere Classic Tractor Show in Columbus.
Lester passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Signature Healthcare, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Lester is survived by daughters Suzzanne (Christopher) Torgerson of Lambert, MT, Rebekah (Richard) Koon of Chillicothe, OH, Savannah (Christopher) Paynter of Sidney, MT, Cynthia (Ken) Gardner of Trenton, ND, Kathy (Milo) Sveet of Norwich, ND, son Calvin (Barbara -Anne) Vannett of Williston, ND; twenty four grandchildren: Christi (Chuck) Huber, Kimberly Tamez, Matthew Gardner, Jonathan (Rachel) Vannett, Aaron Vannett, Adam Vannett, Isaiah Vannett, Gabriel Vannett, Tyrel (Britnee) Sveet, Jordan (Justine) Sveet, Bradi (Brandon) Kittleson, Samantha (Michael) Bear, Timothy Wright, Jacalyn Wright, Kyson Koon, Kaitee Koon, Korby Koon, Kaden Koon, Kenleigh Koon, Kodi Koon, Kaycee Koon, Espyn Paynter, Jazmyn Paynter, Raidyn Paynter; nineteen great grandchildren: Aliyah Osborn, Jada Osborn, Kobee Gardner , Tyler Tamez, Jaxon Tamez, Madilyn Vannett, Alexander Vannett, Austyn Vannett, Teagynn Vannett, Sawyer Vannett, Brynlee Sveet, Theo Sveet, Sadie Sveet, Kody Bear, Isabella Bear, Isaac Bear, Timothy Bear, Blayke Williamson, Camryn Wright ; his brother Edward (Gayle) Larson of Trenton, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who became family on his journey.
Lester is preceded in death by parents Mary Christine and Lester Sr., his loving wife of 42 years Patricia, and grandson Mark Gardner.