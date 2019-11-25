Lester Eugene Christianson, 84
Lester Eugene Christianson, aged 84, passed away the morning of Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby, North Dakota. Lester was born January 31, 1935 to Axil and Frances (Sweitzer) Christianson. He was raised on the family farm in Fortuna and attended the Clear Lake School. After joining the Army Reserves, he joined his brother Albert in a partnership known as the Christianson Brothers, farming and ranching near Fortuna. The two took pride in raising Black Angus Cattle.
Active in the Divide County community, he was a member of the Fortuna Fire Department, Crosby Moose Lodge, the DeWitt Township Board, and the Fortuna Curling Club. Lester greatly enjoyed his friends both in Fortuna and in Crosby, and was beloved by them.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Axil and Frances; brothers, Curtis, Albert, and Richard, ; and sisters, Marie Christianson, Laura Paulson and Violet Ginter.
He is survived by his sisters Carol Galvin and Shirley Wahl and her husband Allen; nephews Roger Paulson, Wayne Ginter, Wayne Christianson, Shane Christianson, Greg Ginter and Jason Wahl; and nieces Lori Jones, Renae Bitner, DeeAnn Grundstad, Heather Galvin Brostrom, and Holly Marie Haugen.
Lester’s memorial service will be held at a later date.