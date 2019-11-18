Leslie Ellvanger, 67
Leslie Ellvanger, 67, of Stanley, ND passed away Thursday evening, November 14 2019 at the Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and share condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
A Family Service open to the public will held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.