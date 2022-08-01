Leslie A. Sullivan, 56
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home.
Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.
On September 4, 1987, Leslie married Jim Sullivan in Valley City. They moved to Williston, ND, and Leslie took a position with CHI-Mercy Hospital as their Marketing and Foundation Director before going to work for Budget Home Furnishings as the Office Manager. Leslie also spent time as the Web Designer for Great Falls College in Great Falls, Montana. Leslie and Jim then moved to Fargo where Leslie was working as the Interior/Exterior Designer for Sullivan Construction while also working at HOM Furniture.
Leslie enjoyed spending time at Lake Ida and shopping for just about anything. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Leslie is survived by her mother, Lois; husband, Jim; children, Austin and his daughter, Emmalyn, Mike and his son, Carter, and Brandon; sisters, Loni (Todd) Kosel, and LeAnn (Monte) Kerzman; brothers, Loren (Tracy) Hovel and Lynn (Liesl) Hovel, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and infant daughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour before the service at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Fargo, ND.
The Williston Herald
(701) 572-2165
news@willistonherald.com
14 W 4th St.
Williston, ND 58801• Staff directory
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.