Leslie A. Sullivan, 56

Leslie A. Sullivan, 56

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Leslie A. Sullivan, 56

Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments