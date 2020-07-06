Les J. Benth, 72
Les J. Benth, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Les’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Friends may call at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the church
The service will be broadcast on our facebook page, please follow the link on Les’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Les Benth was born November 16, 1947 in Williston, North Dakota to Marvin and Gladys (Bakken) Benth. He was raised on the family farm in Bonetrial before the family eventually moved to Williston, where he attended school.
Les worked for the Williams County Highway Department for 44 years, retiring in 2009.
In June of 1967, Les married Loretta Halvorson. Les and Loretta later divorced but remained close friends.
Les married Kathi Knutson on August 8, 2002 during the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota.
His hobbies included buying and flipping motorcycles. He attended the Sturgis Rally for 40 consecutive years.
Les is survived by his wife, Kathi (Williston, ND); his children, Carey (Williston, ND) and Heidi (John) Flory and their children, Dustin and John Jr (Williston, ND); bonus children, Kellee (Jeremy) May and their children, Kagen Zackree and Macee (Havre, Mt) and Kabe Knutson (Williston, ND); brother, Dennis (Hereford, AZ); sister, Sandra (Dale) Moldenhauer (Williston, ND); aunt, Gladys Benth (Williston, ND) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Marvin and Gladys and brother, Loren.