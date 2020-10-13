LeRoy P. Anseth, 83, long time Williston resident, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at his home in Litchfield Park, Arizona, surrounded by his family. In keeping with LeRoy’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
LeRoy Palmer Anseth was born on April 7, 1937 to Lloyd W. and Harriet (Swenseid) Anseth in Williston, ND. He was raised and educated (with perfect attendance) in Williston, and graduated from Williston High School in 1955. As a young man, LeRoy worked at the family-owned L&A (Lee & Anseth) Market, and at the A&A (Anseth & Anseth) Market with his father and brothers. His father discouraged his intentions of staying in the grocery business, so LeRoy went on to college, graduating from the University of North Dakota in 1959. He continued on to Law School there, graduating in 1962.
LeRoy was united in marriage to Rita Boknecht on June 22, 1958 in Elgin, ND. Together, they raised their six children and made many friends in the Williston area. LeRoy and Rita were active congregants of First Lutheran Church. They had been married for 46 years when Rita passed away on November 14, 2004.
LeRoy proudly served the Williston community as an attorney for more than 50 years. He served terms as the Williams County State’s Attorney and Assistant State’s Attorney in the 1960’s and 70’s. In the 1980’s he moved his practice out of the court house and into the Townsite Building on First Avenue East. LeRoy enjoyed working with his partners and colleagues, especially Gerald Rustad, Janet Zander, and his daughter LaRay.
In service to his community, LeRoy was a member of the Williston Elks Club, Lions Club, Jaycees, Sons of Norway, and ODD Fellows. He also served on the Williston Recreation Council and the Bethel Lutheran Foundation, and sponsored the Banquet West meal when it was held at First Lutheran Church on several occasions. He served as the WHS Class of ’55 class president for 65 years.
On February 16, 2013, LeRoy married Jan Knapp in a beautiful backyard ceremony. LeRoy and Jan lived in Williston, and later the couple moved to Arizona. Together, they enjoyed friends and family and the Arizona sunshine.
LeRoy loved to socialize. He could hold a conversation with anyone, and would visit until he knew how he and his new friend were related. He loved hosting parties for family, friends, and classmates. His gatherings often included one of his “cockamamie” ideas, such such as providing light-up shoes for everyone who attended his 80th birthday party. He enjoyed solving the world’s problems with the Service Drug/Hardees morning coffee group, and attending Wednesday sing-a-long sessions with his mother in law at Bethel Home. He stayed active playing racquetball, playing cards, riding motorcycles, and enjoying convertible rides. In recent years, LeRoy took pleasure in making “airport runs”, picking up and dropping off visiting family and friends and making stops at his favorite casino along the way. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Phoenix Suns, and was thankful for the Vikings win on Sunday, October 4.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Lloyd W. Anseth; wife, Rita Anseth; brothers, Kenneth and Howard Anseth; sister in law Marilyn Anseth; brothers in law, David and William Boknecht; grandson in law Derrick Spiegel; and his God Daughter Nadine Sukut Bloomquist.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Jan Anseth; daughter Lori (Pam Aanenson) Weber, and children Calvin (Kayla) Weber, Daniel (Ticinie) Weber, and grandchildren Mason, Carson, Lola, and Lane; son Lloyd H. Anseth (Kelly) and their children, Jessica Spiegel, Andrew Anseth, and grandchildren Jonathan and Brooklyn; daughter LaRay (Larry Jr.) Farris, and their children Larry Farris III, Cody Farris, Corrina Farris, Sam (Olivia) Johnson, Shea Johnson, and grandchildren Jordan, Payton and Lincoln; Lynne Anseth and her children, Haley (Matt) Geurts, Hannah (Cameron) Avelsgard, and grandchildren, Westen, Kinsley, Jordyn, and Emerson; daughter Lana (Troy) Bratcher and their children, Josten (Jacob) Sargent, Dreysyn, Jaxen, Bryn, and grandchildren Kayne and Bronx; daughter London (Timmy) Cooper, and their children, Lucy, Eloise, and Phineas; stepchildren, Tania (Joel) Hoerr, Brandon (Cassie) Schock, Lisa (Matt) Waibel, Aaron Schock, and their families; nieces Siri Furlow, Kristi Anseth, Tricia Steffan, and nephew, Jay Anseth, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in LeRoy’s memory to The LeRoy P. Anseth Scholarship Endowment at the University of North Dakota Law School, The LeRoy and Rita Anseth Memorial Scholarship through the Williston Coyote Foundation, or The Southside Christian Academy in Peoria, Illinois.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of LeRoy or leave condolences for his family.