LeRoy (Barney) Seaton, 96

LeRoy (Barney) Seaton, 96, passed away peacefully on May 21 after a short stay at Bethel Lutheran Home. He was born June 28, 1926, in Williston to Roy and Elizabeth Seaton. He grew up on the family farm south of Epping along with his three sisters. He attended Brooklyn Country School and graduated in 1944 from Epping High School. Barney used to brag to all his friends that he was the valedictorian of his class, but what he did not tell them was that he was the only student in the class of 1944.

After graduating he enlisted in the Army and did his basic training at Fort Polk, La. Once he completed basic training he was stationed on Long Island until he was honorable discharged in 1946. Once out of the army he returned to the family farm which he continued to farm until his death.

