LeRoy (Barney) Seaton, 96, passed away peacefully on May 21 after a short stay at Bethel Lutheran Home. He was born June 28, 1926, in Williston to Roy and Elizabeth Seaton. He grew up on the family farm south of Epping along with his three sisters. He attended Brooklyn Country School and graduated in 1944 from Epping High School. Barney used to brag to all his friends that he was the valedictorian of his class, but what he did not tell them was that he was the only student in the class of 1944.
After graduating he enlisted in the Army and did his basic training at Fort Polk, La. Once he completed basic training he was stationed on Long Island until he was honorable discharged in 1946. Once out of the army he returned to the family farm which he continued to farm until his death.
He met his wife Norma Sogard at a dance in Wheelock (which his sister encouraged them both to attend) and were married in 1952 for 63 plus years. The first years of marriage found Norma and Barney heading for Texas with 3 trucks loaded with combines and a crew, to custom combine their way back to ND. His Dad did not approve, but since all the spring work was done at home Barney wanted to keep farming until the crops were ready to harvest here.
In 1955 Barney and Norma were blessed with a daughter Paulette and in 1958 a son Gene. The family spent many summers before harvest boating, and camping out at the river. Norma would load up the car on Friday afternoon and head for their spot and Barney would come from the farm when the work was done. In addition to summer camping the winter months were spent out on the trails snowmobiling around Williston and at Lake Metigoshe. When autumn came around and harvest was over Barney could not wait to get the hunting gear ready. He was an avid hunter and traveled to many states with Gene and friends hunting anything from many kinds of birds, to elk, deer, antelope, and moose. The highlight each year of the hunting season was a trip to Nebraska where he was part of a team that would compete in a One Box Hunt. The team consisted of four guys and each was given a single box of shells. The team with the most birds at the end of the tournament was the winner. We are not sure if it was pure talent or just a lot of luck but each year the ND team came home with the 1 st place trophy.
Barney and Norma were blessed with three granddaughters that they dearly loved. In the summer they would be at the farm everyday playing and riding the tractors, or combines with their dad or grandpa Barney. He loved to see the girls exploring around the buildings looking for the dogs or the many cats that roamed around. Grandpa was also known to surprise the grandkids with fun toys like a scooter, a bike or a mini four-wheeler and he loved to tease them about having a boyfriend, even when they were too young to be interested. In addition to three granddaughters, they also had two great granddaughters and a great grandson. Barney was looking forward to the arrival of his second great grandson in June.
The later years of life found Barney and Norma heading south to AZ for the winter. They stayed in many places over the years and spent several winters with his sisters and brother in laws in Quartzite, Yuma, and Mesa. They spent their time playing cards site seeing around the state and always found time to head across the border to Mexico for chips and margarites. In addition to the time with family they met and made many good friends from all over the country and enjoyed their many rallies that were sponsored by their motorhome club. Barney was never without someone to talk to in the parks. Barney lived life to the fullest and our lives will not be the same without him, but we will always remember him and love him for the wonderful Dad and Grandpa that he was.
Barney was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his parents Roy and Elizabeth, three sisters and their husbands, Marion and Gordon Skaare, Lucille and Darrell Leen and Catherine Alexander, three brothers-in-law and their wives Oliver and Mavis Sogard, Elmer and Melva Sogard, Herman and Mildred Sogard, and two sisters-in-law and their husbands Adeline and Clifford Tweed, and Ruth and Glenn Mager.
He is survived by his daughter, Paulette Seaton, Gilbert, AZ; his son, Gene Seaton, Williston; his granddaughters, Cassandra (Malcolm) Havens Aurora, CO, Jessica Seaton Murrieta, CA, Bridget (Jens Davis) Seaton, Bozeman, MT; great granddaughters, Giuliana Penna, Solana Seaton Davis, and great grandson Porter Seaton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
If you would like to give a memorial in Barney’s name, the family asks they be given to First Lutheran Church, Bethel Home, or Skabo Lutheran Cemetery Assn., P.O. Box 475, Crosby, ND, 58730.
To send flowers to the family of LeRoy Seaton, please visit Tribute Store.