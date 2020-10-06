LeRoy Anseth, 83, long time Williston resident, passed away at his home in Litchfield, Arizona, surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020.
In keeping with Leroy’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of Leroy’s life and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, North Dakota.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of LeRoy or leave condolences for his family.
