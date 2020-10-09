LeRoy Anseth, 83, long time Williston resident, passed away at his home in Litchfield Park, Arizona, surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020. In keeping with Leroy’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of LeRoy or leave condolences for his family.