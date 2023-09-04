Sukut Obit

Leora Sukut passed away in her home on September 2, 2023 under the care of Hospice.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, at 10:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Greg Bervig will Officiate the service, and a luncheon will be served following the funeral service.

Service information

Sep 5
Visitation
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 6
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 5
Family and Friends Service
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 6
Livestream of Service
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 6
Graveside
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
11:15AM-11:45AM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
