Leora Sukut passed away in her home on September 2, 2023 under the care of Hospice. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, at 10:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Greg Bervig will Officiate the service, and a luncheon will be served following the funeral service.
Visitation will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, September 5, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. A Friends and Family Service will be held at 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend.
Leora Lou (Wiseman) Sukut passed away in her home on September 2, 2023. Leora was born to Carl and Dolores Wiseman on August 5, 1940, in Williston, ND. She and her brother, Wayne, were raised on a farm northwest of Williston. She attended high school in Williston where she met the love of her life, Gary Sukut, while sitting next to him in band. Gary and Leora were married, in Williston, on August 12, 1961. They lived in Grand Forks as they both attended UND while living in the “tin huts”. Leora received an associate’s degree before they started their family, in 1962, with the birth of their daughter Tammy. Gary and Leora had two more daughters, Nadine and Kathy, and eventually returned to Williston to raise their family.
Leora was blessed with many talents and gifts including being an amazing pianist, French horn player, bell player, seamstress, cook and gardener. She was a member of the community band, the music committee at church, the PEO and she was on the auxiliary board at Mercy Hospital. Leora’s main priority was always her family! She was at every activity her daughters and
husband were involved in, no matter how far she had to drive or how much of her time it took. She was at every piano recital, every ballgame and every function to support Gary. She also sewed many of the girls’ clothes including matching dresses and bridesmaids’ dresses for weddings. Once the girls were raised, she transitioned into supporting her grandkids and great grandkids. Leora’s greatest joy was always her family. Anytime she spent with her family was her best time.
When Leora wasn’t busy with her family, she was fortunate to have had many lifelong friends that she and Gary spent time with playing bridge, golfing, going out to dinner, having game nights and traveling. She and Gary also loved to dance and would do so anytime they got the chance to.
Leora was not one to be vocal regarding her faith. Her faith was reflected in her loyalty, selflessness and servanthood. She lived out her faith through her God given gifts, blessing others with her music, her hospitality and her nurturing. She always had a smile, a yummy treat and a cup of coffee to share with guests whether it be in her warm, welcoming kitchen or in her picturesque backyard, which was a beautiful, serene, “slice of heaven” filled with her colorful flowers and plants. The aroma of love filled Leora’s home whether it be in the form of freshly baked cookies, her famous caramel rolls, banana cupcakes or some other mouth-watering treasure. Walking through Leora’s front door was equivalent to being wrapped in a warm hug.
Leora was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Wayne and her daughter Nadine.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary, her daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Jeff Zola (Casey/Mac, Alex/Kristina, Greta and Graham), her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Craig Aasved (Dane, Bryse/Haley, Paige, Payton and Presly) and her son-in-law Dan Bloomquist (Zachary/Sara, Alyssa and Kayla) as well as 10 great grandchildren whom she loved deeply.
The family encourages memorials be directed to the Williston Coyote Foundation towards the Nadine Sukut-Bloomquist Endowment.
