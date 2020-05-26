Leonard “Lenny” Haug Jr. 69 of Harvey, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service celebrating Lenny’s life will be held and a Public Graveside committal Service with Military Rites will be Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston at (approximately) 11:45 AM.
Friends are welcome to call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Thursday, May 28th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lenny.
