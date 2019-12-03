Leon Molzahn, 68, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Stanley, ND passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and share condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.