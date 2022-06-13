Leo Papineau
Leo Papineau, 82, Minot, formerly of Williston, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home.
Leo was born on November 13, 1939 in Alexander, ND to Norman and Nora (McLaughlin) Papineau. He was raised and educated in the Alexander and Williston area and graduated from Alexander High School. After graduation, Leo began working for Farmers Insurance Group as an insurance salesman. He would ultimately work over 50 years for the company before retiring in 2016.
Leo was once married to Lucille Bartram. From this union came 5 children.
On September 11, 1969, Leo was united in marriage to Kathryn “Katie” Schumacher. They had a son, Clark. The couple spent 46 wonderful years together before Katie passed away in 2016.
Leo was a very outgoing individual who was well loved by his many friends. Leo loved going around and visiting with people. He was a kindhearted and giving person who enjoyed visiting with family and going to his beloved Homesteaders or Perkins for his all-time favorite, Strawberry Waffles. Leo was a hockey dad who would always drive Clark and his friends to games, no matter how far away. He was a father, brother, grandfather and also an honorary grandpa to the many children in his neighborhood and always had some sort of candy or treat for them.
Leo enjoyed being outdoors. He loved working in the yard and his tomato garden, and when Leo was younger he would mow the lawns of his elderly neighbors in summer and clear out their driveways in the winter. Leo was also an avid hunter and fisherman, who most enjoyed visiting with people when getting permission to be on their land. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Leo is survived by his sons, Darryl (Kim), Keith, Kevin (Lori Durocher Raymer), Dean, and Clark (Lindsey) Papineau; daughter, Toni Bedard; grandchildren, Malia, Rachel, and DeeAnn Papineau, Ashley and Amy Bedard; Dana (Josh) Eisentraut, and Jordan Lundeen; great-grandchild, Blake Eisentraut; brothers, Russel (Ethyl) and Dennis (Ella) Papineau; sister, Doris (Andy) Desjarlais; sister-in-law, Donnie Papineau; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie; parents, Norman and Nora Papineau; brothers, Duane, Archibald, Raymond, Donald, and Kenny Papineau; grandchild, Kyle Bedard; and numerous aunts, uncles, and other extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Minot. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to the Thompson-Larson Funeral home website: www.thompsonlarson.com. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).