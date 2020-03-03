Leo J. Grossman, 72, of Harvey, ND died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Harvey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Harvey. Prayer services will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Anamoose, North Dakota.
Leo was born on February 26, 1948 in Harvey. He was the son Harry E. and Juanita (Holland) Grossman. Leo grew up and attended school in Anamoose graduating in 1967.
He attended college at Minot State University for two years. Leo married Joan Dockter on December 5, 1970 in Anamoose. They lived in Harvey. Leo started working in 1970 as a water well driller for the Russell Drilling Company. He worked in several states in the United States. In 1992 he went to work for Agri Industries in Williston.
He retired in 2012. During his retirement he worked part time for Terry Feickert Well Drilling and helped area farmers.
Leo was a member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church where he served as Grand Knight of the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Leo served as an EMT on the Harvey Ambulance service for several years. He was Scout Master for the Harvey Boy Scouts for 22 years.
Leo loved doing wood working.
He made clocks and other items. He built small infant caskets for premature babies.
Leo is survived by his wife Joan of Harvey; brother, Francis Grossman of Harvey; sister, Kathleen Chamberlin of Warrenville, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Grossman; brother, Leland. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com