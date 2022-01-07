Lenard Norman Bekkedahl, 99, died January 2, 2022 at his home in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Len was born on October 31, 1922 to Oliver and Alpha Bekkedahl. He grew up near Hamlet and Wildrose, ND working on the farm and attending local schools.
After working at Lockheed for a few years, Len enlisted in the Army, eventually serving in the Pacific theater. While training at Camp Shelby (Mississippi), Len was introduced to his future wife. He and Ann Carolyn Flint later married on January 1, 1947.
Len and Carol eventually settled in Williston, ND, where Len owned and operated Bekk’s Texaco with his brother, Oliver, Jr., later selling insurance, before joining National Tank Company from 1961 until his retirement in 1984. For most of his oilfield career, Len also raised cattle from a small ranch Northeast of Williston. Carol convinced Len to move south and retire to Lake Havasu City in 1985.
Foundational to his life was his faith. Len made a decision to follow Christ in 1957. His life and focus changed from that point on. He became a student of the Bible, a member of First Baptist Church in Williston, and a stalwart volunteer, teacher and leader within that church and in subsequent congregations in Arizona. Len wanted no accolades, but only to be remembered simply as a sinner saved by God’s grace.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Jeff and Tonya of Baldwin City, Kansas, Mark and Kim of Nampa, Idaho, and Jill (Steve), of San Diego, California; and nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Carol, his wife of 70 years, and eldest son, Steve; and his siblings and their spouses: Mildred and Harry Hansen, Archie and Vivian Bekkedahl, Ollie and Joan Bekkedahl, and Marian and Vern Warnke; and two nephews, Dick Hansen and Craig Bekkedahl.
Special thanks to grandson Jake Bekkedahl and his wife Christina and their family, and Len’s caregiver, Rhonda Schiavone, for their attentive and loving care of Len; and the staff at Beacon of Hope Hospice for their compassionate help the last several months.
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, Lake Havasu City is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and a memorial service is planned for later this spring.
