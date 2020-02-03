Leland (Lee) D Taylor, 86
Leland (Lee) D Taylor, 86, Casper, Wyo., passed away January 31, 2020, at Central Wyoming Hospice after a short illness of cancer.
He was born October 25, 1933, in Alexander, ND, the son of Cecil Taylor and Pearl Larson Taylor. Lee was united in marriage to Verda L. Fossum on May 6, 1954, in Williston, ND.
They moved to Casper in 1958. He was a member of the Maverick Square Dance Club for over 20 years, a lifetime member of the Oil Capital Auto Club and a member of the Casper Gem and Mineral Club. Leland loved to fish and camp, especially at West Ten Sleep Lake, He loved to go for drives and explore the outback country in Wyoming.
Lee worked in the field for many years with Western Geophysical and US Steel Oilwell Division. He retired early and traveled throughout the western US. He and Verda spent a summer exploring Alaska in their camper. They spent many summers in search of big Wyoming trout, the fall season assisting harvest on the farm in North Dakota and winters exploring Arizona and the Southwest. He was the ultimate handyman, mechanic and fixer of anything for the neighborhood. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and building hot rods. He and Verda participated in car shows around the US.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky (Tina) of Everett, WA, and Mark (Cathy) of Conifer, CO; two daughters, Kimberly Prosinski of Keizer, OR and Lori (Ernest) Nicholas of Kenya Africa. There are nine grandchildren, Christie (Bill) Huther, Jennifer Taylor, Ashley (Amy) Spurlin, Christopher (Katie) Spurlin, Adam (Michelle) Nicholas, Aaron (Katherine) Nicholas, Andrew (April) Nicholas, Denra (Ryan) Girardi, Haley Taylor, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Linwood (Nancy) Taylor of San Diego, CA, Jim (Cindy) Taylor of Fargo, ND; a sister, Lois (Mike) Melbye of Maple Grove, MN; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Fossum of Mesa, AZ.
He was preceded in death by Verda, his wife of 55 years, his parents; his brothers-in-law, Bryce Fossum and Verlin Fossum; and a sister-in-law, Ann Fossum. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and his many friends.
Memorial services are Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with the Pastor Jo Ann Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions in Leland’s name.
To leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.