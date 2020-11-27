Lee Lawrence Steen, 71
On Friday, November 13, 2020 Lee Steen loving husband and father passed away at the age of 71.
Lee walked with God, his devotion to the Lord and to his family was admired by everyone. He taught his five children, 14 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren to be kind, do right and to love the Lord.
Lee spent his later years offering guidance to anyone and everyone that God placed in his path. Lee dedicated his life to doing God’s will. If you could describe Lee in one word it would be kindness. Lee will be truly and greatly missed by everyone who ever knew him.
Lee was born at Mercy Hospital in Williston, North Dakota May 2, 1949 to Ruth & Dean Steen Sr. Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Brothers Dean Anthony, Dean Jr., and sister Bonny Marmon. He is survived by 3 brothers and 6 sisters, his wife Bonnie, his sons Anthony (Sally) of Elkader, IA, Jeremy (Denise) of Spokane, WA, Matthew (Tonya) of Bismarck, ND, his daughters Jennifer Heath of Cheney, WA and Elizabeth (Steve) Eisele of Berrien Center, MI. Fourteen grandchildren; Dylan, Jaylin, Andrew, Nathan (Jess), Timothy (Sara), Chelsey (Josh), Presten, Sydney, Sawyer, Jasmine, Mariah, Justin, Chancey and Aurora and four great-grandchildren; Ashtan, Alijah, Thomas and Taylor.
Due to the covid lockdown we will be having a Celebration of Life service in the Spring of 2021, details to follow.