Lee L. Lyon, 44, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

In keeping with Lee’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the Care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and no services will be held.

