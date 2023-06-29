Lee L. Lyon, 44 Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lee L. Lyon, 44, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.In keeping with Lee’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the Care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and no services will be held.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Lee or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Lee Lyon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Ethnology Load comments Most Popular Fatal accident near Watford City Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Williston State College announces three major capital projects Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Walkaway reported from Missouri River Correctional Facility Stacy Ann Graupe, 49