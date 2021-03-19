Lee Alan Prochnow, 57
Lee Alan Prochnow, 57, of Williston, ND passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Funeral Service for Lee will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor David Behm will officiate. Lee will be laid to rest at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lee’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Lee Alan Prochnow, 57, was born to Arnold and Frieda (Reister) Prochnow on November 21, 1963 in Jamestown, North Dakota. He was baptized into Christ on January 22, 1964 at home and confirmed his Christian faith on April 29, 1979 at St. John Lutheran Church in Britton, South Dakota. He passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot.
He attended various schools due to his father’s job. Lee graduated from Sidney High School in 1983 in Sidney, Montana. He later worked at a variety of jobs in Sidney, Miles City and settled in Williston; where he worked for Lindsey Implement and the Opportunity Foundation, as a janitor.
Lee was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Williston and a member of the Williston Moose Lodge. Lee had many hobbies. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the NDSU Bison. You could often find Lee reading the local newspaper or watching the news. Lee was very active in his faith and enjoyed partaking in Bible study. The members of Concordia Lutheran Church were like a family to him and he was like a son to them.
Surviving is his sisters, Loraine Farnsworth of Jamestown, ND; Darcie (Steve) Rolla of Watford City, ND. Nieces, Sara (Josh) Simonton of Simi Valley, CA; Ashley Farnsworth of Rolla, ND; Kathryn (Ben) Galivan of Hampton, VA; Amanda Prochnow of Gloucester, VA; Shania Rolla and Shayla Rolla of Watford City, ND and nephew Evan Farnsworth of McHenry, ND. Great niece Kwynne Simonton of Simi Valley, CA; great nephew, Royce, Rowan and Jeremiah Simonton of Simi Valley, CA. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Frieda Prochnow; brother, Douglas Prochnow; paternal grandparents, Oscar and Inga Prochnow and maternal grandparents, Fred and Ann Reister.