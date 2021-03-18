Lee Alan Prochnow, 57, of Williston, ND passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Funeral Service for Lee will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor David Behm will officiate. Lee will be laid to rest at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lee’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.