Laverne O. Johnson, 91
Laverne O. Johnson, 91 of Tioga, ND passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Laverne’s Private Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.