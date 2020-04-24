LaVerne Jerome “Jerry” Kerbaugh, 90, of Tioga passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Tioga Long Term Care Center.
Jerry was born during a blizzard on January 2, 1930 at his family’s home in West Bank Township, Williams County, ND to Kermit and Hazel (Davidson) Kerbaugh. After his mother died when he was 6 years old, he was raised by his grandparents Halvor and Josie Davidson. He attended school at Wolla Country School and then graduated from Ray High School in 1948.
After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, Jerry married Ardella Ulven on April 14, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga. They made their home in Williston. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and spray pilot while he also farmed. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman who was known “to be able to fix anything.” In 1975 they moved to Tioga.
Jerry was a member of the American Legion Tioga and the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ardella; son Ronald (Wendy) Kerbaugh of Tioga; daughters Renee (Charles) Johnson of Bowman, Peggy (Paul) Weyrauch of Ray, Paula (Allan) Harms of Fargo; Grandchildren Jared (Natasha) Johnson, Adam (Kelli) Johnson, Katelyn (Eric Irey) Kerbaugh, Cameron Kerbaugh, Blaine (Jamie) Weyrauch, Tonya (Doug Frisinger) Weyrauch, Chad Weyrauch, Derek Hale, Jonathan Harms; 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Babette Shuttleworth; step-sisters BettyJane (Dwight) Hastings, Helene (Jim) Watson and sister-in-law Vicki (Marc) Kerbaugh-Mills.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother DuWayne Kerbaugh and half-brother Kermit Kerbaugh.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.