LaVerne D. Eliason, 77 of Stanley, ND passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, MT. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
A Funeral Service for LaVerne will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. Pastor Byron Lindbo will officiate. Interment will be at Lostwood Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Visitation open to the public, will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on LaVerne’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing