Laverne “Bobbie” Bethke, 92
Bobbie's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
LaVerne “Bobbie” Mae (Fedorenko) Bethke was born on April 30, 1929 in Kief, North Dakota. She was “almost a May flower” as she told her family many times. She grew up on her family’s farm in a tightknit Ukrainian community. She received her nickname “Bobbie” by her uncles, who thought she was going to be a boy. The name stuck for the rest of her life! Bobbie had one brother Gene Fedorenko who she was always very close with and was the accompanist and sometimes a vocalist with him and a friend on a weekly Minot radio show. After graduating from Minot Model High School at the age of 16, she attended Minot State Teacher’s College. After receiving her teaching degree, she began teaching in Anamoose and Drake, North Dakota. Later, she also earned a master’s degree in teaching.
It was during her time in Drake and Anamoose that she met her husband, Wally. They were married on October 3, 1954 and made their home in Williston. They had three children: Kim, Tami and Lance. Bobbie stepped back from teaching full-time for several years to raise her children.
In 1968 she began teaching First Grade at Lewis and Clark Elementary. Bobbie loved music, both singing and playing the piano. Naturally, she directed the cherub and cadet choirs and sang in the adult choir at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran church for many years. Retiring from teaching after nearly 25 years in the Williston School District in 1991, she became a full-time grandma and part time substitute teacher. Bobbie loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was so proud of them, quick to tell anyone that she had “ten beautiful and intelligent grandchildren.” At her home, there were always lots of crafts, treats and trips to Hardees. Jumping on the couch was even permitted! In fact, some grandchildren even pretended to be too sick to go to school so they could stay at Grandma Bobbie’s house instead. Meanwhile, she continued to sing in the choir at Our Redeemer’s and travel with the Dakota Dimensions singing group. With Dakota Dimensions, she had the opportunity to perform in Branson, Missouri several times.
Bobbie loved teaching and had fond memories of her students that she shared often. After retiring, she continued to be a substitute teacher all over Williston, becoming the favorite of many students over the years. Despite being unable to substitute for the last several years, she officially retired on June 12, 2021.
Bobbie is survived by: her three children-Kim (Mark) Bekkedahl of Nampa, Idaho, Tami (Bruce) McNeil of North Oaks, Minnesota, Lance Bethke (Tracy Grubb) of Williston, her 10 “Beautiful and Intelligent” Grandchildren: Cally (Jay) Younger of Nampa, Idaho, Maycee (Kendall) Gielow, of Corvallis, Oregon, Hudson (Macie) Bekkedahl of Nampa, Idaho, Catie McNeil (Bryan Lesswing) of New York City, Tara (Wesley) Crouch of Seattle, Washington, Rob McNeil (Katie Francis) of Los Angeles, California, Courtney (Justin) Arneson of Billings, Montana, Cameron Bethke (Morgan Kuykendall) of Rosebud, Montana, Baily Bethke, and Sydney Bethke of Williston; and 5 Great-Grandchildren: Micah, Nathan and Isaac Younger of Nampa, Idaho, Bennett Arneson of Billings, Montana, and Brooks Crouch of Seattle, Washington. Her brother Gene (Elaine) Fedorenko, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband Wallace (Wally) Bethke, and her parents Sam and Anne Fedorenko.
We would like to thank all the special caregivers and staff at Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation for the love and care that they gave Bobbie. Memorials can be sent to Lewis and Clark Elementary School Read at Home Program in Williston or towards a scholarship for a graduate of Lewis & Clark School. Memorials may also be sent to the Choir Fund at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church.