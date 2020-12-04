LaVern Jorgenson, 92
LaVern Jorgenson, 92 of Williston, ND passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND.
LaVern Magnuson was born on August 19, 1928 to George and Anna (Frantzick) Magnuson at Wildrose, ND. She attended country school in New Home and Hazel Townships and graduated from Wildrose High School as Valedictorian of her Class in 1946. She clerked at Stromstad’s Grocery Store in Wildrose for several summers.
LaVern attended one year of college at Jamestown and one semester at Minot State Teachers College. She taught one term of school at the Skistad School in Hazel Twp.
On June 15, 1949 LaVern married Elmer “Jimmie” Jorgenson of rural Williston, where she became a very busy farm wife. They lived and farmed in Mont Twp for 43 years, after which they moved into Williston. Elmer passed away in 2017 and LaVern continued to live in her own home.
LaVern loved her family, sewing, quilting, and other types of fancy work. She collected and enjoyed antiques, especially dishes. She was an active member in her churches, both in the country and in Williston.
She is survived by her son, Eugene “Gene” Jorgenson of Williston, ND; daughters, Mary (Gary) Smith of Charlotte, NC and Amy Jorgenson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, James Hanson of Madison, WI, Tammy (Darrick) Lundstrom of Burnsville, MN, Todd (Emily) Hanson of Cottage Grove, MN and Caleb (Yan) Smith of Charlotte, NC; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Gavin Lundstrom, Else and Eilliot Hanson, Preston and Penelope Smith.
LaVern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; three brothers, Willard, Lester, Floyd and two sisters, Eva Jorgenson and Myrtle Berens.
LaVern’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on LaVern’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com