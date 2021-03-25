Laurie Moorhead, 62 of rural Epping, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice on Monday evening, March 22, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, from 9:00 AM until service time.
Laurie Lee (Christensen) Moorhead was born on March 19, 1959 to Carroll & Betty (Pergande) Christensen in Williston, North Dakota. She attended Zahl Elementary School through third grade; then the family moved to the farm south of Ray, where she was able to ride her horse to the Wunderlich School. Laurie graduated with the Ray High School Class of 1977.
After high school, she started training horses for a living, and worked a few other jobs. Laurie married Paul Ogden in the early 80s. They divorced shortly after.
Laurie and her mom, Betty, loved bowling with the ladies league in Tioga. She made many life-long friends there.
She met Jerry Thomas and married him in 1988. They made their home on the ranch east of Williston. Jerry and Laurie had two children, Kisten and Tessa. In 1997, Jerry passed away.
Later, Laurie reconnected with old friend and first grade crush Vernal Moorhead, and on March 5, 1999 they married. Vern and Laurie loved to dance, and they could often be found at The Moose Lodge in Williston, enjoying many dances to George Strait and Waylon Jennings.
As a kid, Laurie was a 4-H member and as an adult, was so proud to be a 4-H leader, council member, and volunteer. She made sure her girls got involved, and had the same opportunities she did in the organization. Laurie spent many years on the MT Saddle Club Board, and enjoyed many fun frolics and other equine events hosted there.
She had many hobbies such as riding horses, working in her flower beds, sewing, crafting, collecting antiques, and woodworking. Many creations came from Laurie’s wood shop. She also loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Vern; daughters, Kisten (Kyle) Homelvig of Amidon, ND and Tessa (Cody) Maupin of Epping, ND; grandchildren, Tellen and Colton Homelvig, and Ila Mae Maupin; mother, Betty Christensen of Tioga, ND; brother, Jim (Sheila) Dickey of Berthoud, Colorado.
Preceding Laurie in death is her father, Carroll Christensen; her grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Laurie or leave condolences for her family.