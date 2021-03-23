Laurie Moorhead, 62 of rural Epping, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice on Monday evening, March 22, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 29 , from 9:00 AM until service time.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Laurie or leave condolences for her family.