Laura Mulner, 46

Laura (Duchcherer) Mulner was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada to Leon Duchcherer and Maureen (Hamilton) Duchcherer, Himmelspach on April 23, 1973. Laura was raised and educated in various places due to her father’s work. In her teenage years the family returned to Medicine Hat. At the age of 18, she met her soul mate, Brent Mulner. They were married on July 19, 1997. To this union 2 children were born, Paige and Hannah.
Laura was a talented carpenter. She worked for Moduline Industries, constructing Modular Homes.
She mastered building skills which she often used creating and constructing beautiful pieces for her home. When her children were born, she decided to hang up her tool belt, and felt the best place for her was to stay at home and raise her children. She became active in her children’s school, their activities and the community.
In 2012, the family moved from Canada to Williston. Laura loved it here and Williston soon became “Home” for her. They took a family vacation to Vancouver, and also chartered a yacht traveling all over British Columbia fishing for Halibut, Salmon and Crab.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, hiking, bungee jumping, trap shooting, anything to do with the outdoors. Laura was an avid hunter. Her collection consists of a bear, many moose, elk, deer, birds, fish and other wild game. She took pride in the fact that she would be the only women on the hunting trip with her husband and friends and could hunt with the best and hunted better than most. Her most recent trip was a cruise to Fort Lauderdale, Cayman Islands and Mexico.
Laura loved life, family and friends. She was a dear friend to many, she had a good sense of humor, had a big heart, always a smile on her face and an infectious laugh. She was very passionate about her home, looking forward to the spring so she could plan out her garden, yard and greenhouse. She was happiest when digging up dirt and pulling weeds. When she wasn’t gardening she would find time for a fun round of golf.
She loved the holidays, especially decorating for Halloween and Christmas.
She baked goodies and prepared many delicious meals not only for her family but also others.
If Brent’s working crews had nowhere to go for the holidays, they were always invited and all were welcome at Laura’s home and dinner table.
In 2014 while traveling to Lake Powel, Laura had a headache, so they decided to go to UC in St. George, Utah. There she was diagnosed with Brain Cancer and her first surgery was scheduled. Her cancer went into remission in 2016, but reappeared in 2018. Laura was a “warrior” who never gave up and continued to fight.
Laura is survived by her husband, Brent; daughters, Paige and Hannah; mother, Maureen (Ralph) Himmelspach; brother, Frank (Gina) Duchcherer; sister, Wenonah (Steve) Waters; father-in-law, Brent (Mary Ann) Mulner, sister-in-law, Rhonda Kuntz; brother-in-law, Cameron Hildebrand; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; her faithful 4 legged companion, “Little Man”.
She is preceded in death by her father, Leon Duchcherer; mother-in-law, Shirley Mulner; a very special grandfather very dear to her heart, Clarence (Specs) Hamilton.
The family of Laura Mulner would like to thank Family, Friends, and Medical Staff and others for your care, concern and love.
Laura passed away October 21, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, ND. As her wishes, cremation has taken place and she will return to Canada for a Memorial Service and burial at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Mulner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.