Laura J. (Ehlers) Dickmeyer, 67

Laura J. (Ehlers) Dickmeyer, known in Williston as Laura Pickell (in the mid-1980s), went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2023, at the age of 67.
Born in 1955 at Bossier City AFB, Louisiana to John F. and Shirley B. (Schneider) Ehlers, she quickly became used to moving and seeing much of America; a trend that would mold her life into an appreciation of all that the USA has to offer its true patriots. From LA she moved to MO, NYC/NY, NJ, KS, VA, IA, MT, ND and TX; and visited all but two other states. She also visited many places in Canada and Spain.
While in Williston, Laura tried to help others within the community. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital, handing out books & magazines; and appearing in costume to the children's ward. Laura also Chaired the "Scenery & Props" group for the "Cardiac Capers"; which (group) not only had to make the scenery and props, but Laura also went to many businesses seeking material or financial donations for the show's benefit (including borrowing a huge flag from a local auto dealership for the final act). She was proud to be part of such a worthy endeavor - which ultimately netted $20K for Mercy Hospital's Cardiac Care Unit. She became an advocate for the Mental Health Association "MHA" of ND; and donated her artistic abilities (designed & made bookmarks & programs} for them. She was also a member of the Ladies Petroleum Club; and modeled in a fashion show. She became an active member in Jaycee Women; and when they joined with the (Williston) Jaycees (men) in 1985 she sat on the Board of Directors; was their first female Chaplain; and chaired their annual (1985) 10K Run (benefitting Muscular Dystrophy Association "MDA"). When she was not volunteering her time and abilities, she worked as a silk screen artist (making specialty designs on T-shirts, jackets, & caps) for Roughrider Sports; and sold Mary Kay cosmetics.
Before moving to Williston, Laura had been employed as a Production/Inventory Planner (King Radio; Simon-Johnson Corp). After leaving Williston and moving to TX she worked in several locations and positions (0-1 Corp, Advanced Circuit Systems "ACSI", & Eltech Enviro Systems "EES"); ultimately ending up as a Procurement/Subcontracts Specialist for Brown&Root/Halliburton/KBR for 23 years. In her private time, she became a Christian poet and writer. She studied "Nanotechnology", and, later, Gemology. She took early retirement and became an award-winning, "published" jewelry designer; and made jewelry. After Hurricane Harvey's devastation combined with COVID-19 lockdowns, she took up custom card making for family & friends.
Laura is pre-deceased by her mother, her maternal and paternal grandparents, her ex-husband, Thomas D. Pickell Jr., and many other family members, friends and beloved pets.
Laura is survived by her current husband of 20 years, John R. Dickmeyer of Bacliff, TX; his sons, Darren and Jeremy and their respective families (in total, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren). She is also survived by her father, John F. Ehlers (Cambria, CA); and three siblings.
Laura’s service was held at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mental Health of North Dakota, Muscular Dystrophy Association or a charity of your choice.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.