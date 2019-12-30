Larry Zody, 76
Larry Zody, 76, of Culbertson, MT passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Roosevelt Memorial Medical Center Nursing Home in Culbertson, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM (MST) Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Grace and Peace Church in Culbertson, MT. Rev. Tim Hutslar will officiate and interment with military honors will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Culbertson.
Friends may call at the church from 9:00 AM until service time on Monday, January 6, 2020.