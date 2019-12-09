Larry Thompson, 78
Larry Thompson, 78, of White Earth, ND passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at White Earth Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Interment will follow at White Earth Cemetery. A family service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm at White Earth Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and one hour prior to services at the church.