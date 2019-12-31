Larry Ronald Zody, 76
Larry Ronald Zody, 76, a long-time resident of Culbertson, MT passed away Friday, December 27 at the Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home in Culbertson after a short battle with lung cancer.
Larry was born in Glendive on March 19, 1943 to George and June (Grigsby) Zody and was the oldest of 9 children. He attended a rural school through the 8th grade and graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive in 1961, living with his grandparents during the week and going home on weekends. Following high school, he attended Dawson Community College.
Larry grew up on the family farm near Bloomfield, MT, where he developed a strong work ethic that continued throughout his life. At an early age, he helped his dad milking cows, summer fallowing and driving the grain truck.
Larry served in the Navy from 1964-1968, during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Larry worked at various jobs in the Glendive area until he moved to Culbertson in the late 1970’s. Upon moving to Culbertson, he started his career as a local truck driver hauling crude oil. He worked for many different companies over the years, including Plummer Trucking, Texaco, Chevron, Ashland, Scurlock Permian, and Plains. After retiring from truck driving, he spent his final working years at LandTech, a saltwater disposal site near Bainville.
After moving to Culbertson, Larry met the love of his life, Ruth K. Thompson and they were united in marriage on Dec 5, 1986. Here, they raised their son, Joe. Larry enjoyed the outdoors. You could find him spending his free time hunting or fishing. Some of his happiest memories were going deer hunting with his dad in his younger years. This continued on into adulthood where Larry, Ruth and Joe spent many hours hunting, fishing, or just going for a drive in the county. In 2003, Ruth left this earth way too soon, which made the last 16 years very difficult for him. Larry was a very proud and private man, not wanting to bother anyone or rely on anyone. In one of his final conversations with Joe, he said how hard it was losing Ruth and that he was ready to see her again. He was very proud of his grandchildren and before getting sick, made the long drive across the state many times to watch Sam, Zach & Tyzer in their many sporting events.
Larry is survived by his mother, June of Glendive, MT; his son, Joe (Jennifer) Zody of Montana City, MT; 2 daughters: Machelle (Jesse) Lewis of Richland, WA and Mary (Todd) Taylor of Chehalis, WA; 2 brothers Steve Zody of Lindsey, MT and Mark (Anita) Zody of Glendive, MT; and 6 sisters: Linda Eaton of Terry, Rhonda Bornholtz of Woodward, OK, Kathy (Bill) Lafond and Sheryl (Roy) Johnson both of Glendive, MT, Val (Jim) Maus of Plentywood, MT, and Susan (Bill) Edwards of Lindsey, MT; 8 grandchildren; Sam, Zach, and Tyzer Zody, Misti Reyes and Travis Lewis, and Dustin, Dalton, and Darby Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Ruth, his father George, and his grandparents.
Always loved, Never Forgotten, Forever Missed.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am (MST) at the Grace and Peace Church (former Methodist Church) in Culbertson, MT. Rev. Tim Hutslar will officiate. Interment with military honors will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Culbertson. Friends may call from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the funeral service.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.