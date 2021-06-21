Larry Pederson, 74
Larry “Butch” Wayne Pederson of Tioga, ND passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the age of 74. After several years of declining health, Larry died peacefully with his beloved wife, Orabelle, by his side at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Dickinson, ND.
Larry was born in Williston, ND on June 20, 1946 to parents Lawrence and Thelma Pederson. He lived at their family farm all but four years of his life. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1965 and went on to join the Navy on November 7, 1967. He proudly served aboard the USS Sedgwick until he was discharged on October 19, 1969. After returning home, Larry met and married Orabelle Diane Hokanson of Alamo, ND. Together they raised four children in his childhood home.
Following his time in the Navy, Larry went on to work for Kelly Coppedge Incorporated and became an avid farmer. He attributed 4-H for introducing him to his love of cattle. He then worked at Ray Gleave Construction, Almer Construction, helped on Don Pederson’s farm, Midwestern Coating and Roustabout, and worked for Roustabout Service, contracted out with Hess Services, where he eventually took an early retirement due to numerous health issues.
Larry enjoyed traveling with his family as frequently as he could. Many reunion trips were made to reconnect with the lifelong friends he had made from his time enlisted. He would proudly tell everyone that his nickname while serving was “Nodak.”
Larry loved sports, especially wrestling. During his later years Larry would often be found playing pinochle with friends and family, watching a good old fashioned western, and playfully teasing his wife, children and grandchildren. He truly was a gentle, kindhearted soul.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Orabelle. His children: Raylene (Jason) Mattern, Randy (Angel) Pederson, Janet (Christapher) Schmitz, Michael (Ronica) Pederson, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild, brother Lloyd (Evelyn) Pederson and sister Karen Jorgenson.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Thelma Pederson, sister Amy, brothers Lawrence Junior, Joey, Allen, and Donald, nephews Todd Pederson and Douglas Pederson and numerous extended family members.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. A family service open to the public will be held at 7:30 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Friends may visit the family at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM with a Family Service beginning at 7:30 PM; all are welcome to attend.
