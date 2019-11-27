Larry Larson, 72, of Tioga, formerly Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 at the Tioga Nursing Home in Tioga, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
