Larry Larson, 72
Larry Larson, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 at the Tioga Nursing Home in Tioga, North Dakota. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Larry was born on June 10th, 1947 in Great Falls, Montana to Harley Larson and Thelma Blom (Larson). He grew up with his parents and siblings in Lignite, ND where he also attended school during his childhood.
Larry joined Janet Rogers in Marriage on February 27th, 1973 in Lebanon, Missouri. Larry shared a tremendous love with Janet and was her rock in times of need. He stayed by her side through thick and thin. When she became disabled in 1988, Larry decided to take the responsibility of being Janet’s primary caregiver until she passed away in February of 2006. Before Janet’s incident occurred, Larry worked on the rigs in the 80’s and afterwards he enjoyed working on a farm.
Larry loved spending time with his family. Seeing any of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would brighten up his day. He enjoyed participating in activities such as card games, board games, playing slots, blackjack, fishing, and during his younger years he liked spending time car modeling. He had a huge heart for animals, and he was willing to give the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it. When Larry walked in a room – it lit up. He was always the life of the party and always knew how to make any situation a good one. He could make anyone smile on their worst days and leave you in a better mood then he found you in. He was always living his life to the fullest, having a good time and singing songs. Although he grew old – his heart did not. He was such a warm and genuine soul, the kind that will burn in your heart forever. Larry was such a special person and good man in general. Anyone who got to be apart of his journey was dearly privileged. He will be greatly missed and is strongly loved by many.
Those who were most honored to share his life were his two daughters, Brenda (Vernon) Lermond and Teresa Holt (Jason Holgerson), both of Williston ND; grandchildren, Clayton, Brittany, Ashly Holt, and Mason Lermond ; Clayton and Ashly of Williston ND; Brittany of Minot ND; and Mason of Pahrump NV; great grandchildren, Gemma and Meya Smith , both of Williston, ND, ; brothers, Doug (Margie) Larson, Darvin (Ardis) Larson, Elton Larson and Leonard Larson; Doug of Hanover Illinois, Darvin of Greenacres, Washington, Elton of Lewiston Idaho, Leonard of Lewiston Idaho; sisters, Baretta (George) Lindell of Park River ND, Doris (Gordon) Smith, of Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and cosins.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Janet Larson; his parents, Harley and Thelma Larson and Blanchard Lien (stepfather); brothers, Paul, Jerry and an infant brother.
