Larry Larson, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 at the Tioga Nursing Home in Tioga, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Larry or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.