Larry Kim Gilbertson, 62

Larry Kim Gilbertson age 62, of Williston, ND passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Fargo.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby with Pastor Emily Shipman officiating.
Larry was born on July 3, 1959 the son of Godfred R and Ethel Mae (Loehr) Gilbertson in Crosby, ND. He graduated from high school in 1977 and went on to attend Williston State College graduating in 1979. Larry married Deborah Dubinsky on February 14, 2002 in Deadwood, SD. He loved farming, traveling, collecting clocks, watches, furniture and other things. He also enjoyed cooking, making candy and collecting recipes. Larry was a kind and generous man and inspired those around him to be the same.
Larry had a mechanic and farming business until he went into the oil field and helped build several oil companies. He enjoyed his work and farming. He was currently working for T&E working on generators and putting in a crop. Larry was one of the most kind and generous people you’d ever know.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers, Thomas Strong and Newton (Buck) Strong.
E is survived by his wife Debbie of Ocala, FL; sons, Laramie and Lyle; stepsons Steve (Amanda) Ronyak of Dublin, VA, Justin (Lyrissa) Ronyak of Velva, ND and Bryan (Amber) Ronyak of Beulah ND siblings, Gerry Dean, Janice (Bill) Maggs, Blaine (Janet) Strong, Martha (Wayne) Stubson, Gary Gilbertson and Edna (Monte) Ellingson; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.