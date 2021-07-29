Larry Hofmann, 69, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Trinity Health in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Larry’s Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor James Booth will officiate. A second service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center located at 1101 5th Ave. NE, Jamestown, ND. Larry will be buried in Medina Cemetery, Medina, ND at a later date.