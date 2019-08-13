Larry E. “Corky” Timmerman, 76
Larry E. “Corky” Timmerman, 76, of Williston, ND, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sanford Health Hospital in Bismarck, ND of pancreatic cancer. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Plentywood Cemetery, Plentywood, MT.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Larry “Corky” was born on May 8, 1943 in Plentywood, MT to Eugene and Alma Timmerman. He attended school in Plentywood, MT and graduated high school in 1961. On March 16, 1964 he enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. Larry then went to Billings Business College for two years. He started work at Tri-State Equipment in 1966 in Billings, Mt.
Larry’s daughter, Michelle was born in 1976 from his marriage to Donna Marker in Billings, Mt. They would later divorce.
In 1993 Larry moved to Williston, ND and met Barb Haugsdal. This union would start a beautiful journey in his life. He farmed for Steve Mortenson for a while and then worked at Case IH and T&E in Williston. Larry retired in 2013.
Larry enjoyed family. He was the happiest when the house was full of family and laughter. He was always known for giving you a nickname or calling you “pickle”. Larry would always say “life is good”. He could fix anything and loved helping out everyone he could.
Larry will be missed by many people and this world will have a little less laughter and jokes in it. We all have our favorite memories and stories of Larry and that makes his passing a little easier on his family.
He is survived by his best friend and life partner, Barb Haugsdal; daughter, Michelle (Johnny) Duncan and her sons, Tyler and Alex Eddy. Barb’s family whom adopted him with open arms; Jackie (Cory) Collings and kids, Cami, Carly and Madison; Jodi (Kevin) Mischke and kids, Alison, Jana and Kyle; David (Beth) Haugsdal and kids, Brianna, Brady and Aiden. He is also survived by his sister, Karen “Honeygal” (Wayne) Underwood and kids, Tracy (Chris) Hoiness and Keip (Sandy) Vigus; sister, Mary Ann Hickman and kids, Jenine (Jeff) Walters, BJ (Robie) Hickman and Jeff Hickman. Sister-in-law, Dorothy Timmerman and kids, Gail (Pat) Supola, Greg (Wendy) Timmerman, Glenn (Pepper) Timmerman, and Gerald (Laurie) Timmerman. And numerous family members who will greatly miss him.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Alma Timmerman; brother, Robert Timmerman and uncles, aunts and cousins.