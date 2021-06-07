Larry Dean Vinger, 83
Larry Dean Vinger 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2021 at his home in Williston.
A Graveside Memorial Service for Larry and Sandi Vinger will be celebrated Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston with Rev. Steve Anderson officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, June 11th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Following the memorial service, there will be a time for lunch and fellowship at the Epping Pavilion starting at 1:00 PM all family and friends are invited.
Larry Dean Vinger was born February 6, 1938, the son of Olaf Christian and Olive (Gilbertson) Vinger in Wheelock, North Dakota. He was raised and educated in Wheelock, graduating from Wheelock High School in 1956.
Larry proudly served our Country in the United States Army as a corporal from March of 1957 to March of 1959. He returned to Williston after being honorably discharged in 1959.
On May 27th, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Smith in Sidney, Montana. The couple made their home in Williston, where they raised their four children.
Larry worked for Schlumberger Well Service from April of 1961 until June of 1986.
He was a member of the Williston Moose Lodge.
Larry enjoyed wood working, gardening and pinochle. He loved to tell tall tales much to the enjoyment of the entire family. His greatest joy was spending time with his grand-children.
He is survived by his children, son, Grant and his wife Anna (Kleppen) Vinger of Williston, ND; daughters, Allison Vallely and her husband Tim of Minot, ND, and Stacy Mattern and her husband Perry of Evergreen, CO; five grand-children, Ashley (Bryce) Krabbenhoft of Fargo, ND, Lauren Mattern of Evergreen, CO, Tyler Vallely of Minot, ND, Nicholas Mattern of Evergreen, CO and Ethan Vallely of Minot, ND; two great-grandchildren, Xavier Krabbenhoft and Quentin Krabbenhoft both of Fargo, ND; brothers, Orren Vinger, Dennis Vinger, and Russ Vinger; sisters, Carole Haug and Gayle Malwitz; sister-in-laws, Sylvia Vinger (Clifford), Doris Vinger (Richard), and Doris L. Vinger (Myron).
He was preceded in death by his parent; wife, Sandra; one son, Blake Vinger; brothers, Clifford, Myron, Richard and Gene; sister, Marlene Dietz; brother-in-law, Bob Dietz; sister-in-law Alice Hermanson.
