Larry Dean Vinger 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2021 at his home in Williston.
A Graveside Memorial Service for Larry and Sandi Vinger will be celebrated Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston with Rev. Steve Anderson officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, June 11th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Following the memorial service, there will be a time for lunch and fellowship at the Epping Pavilion starting at 1:00 PM all family and friends are invited.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Larry or leave condolences for his family.
