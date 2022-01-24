Larry A. Lee, 75, Crosby, ND, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Crosby. Larry was born in Williston on October 19, 1946, to Melvin and Ruby Lee, Fortuna. He was raised in Fortuna, first living at the Emil Asleson farm, and later moving to town when his parents purchased Lee’s Café. He attended the Fortuna School until his junior year, completing his high school education at Crosby High School, Crosby. He earned a degree in business from National College of Business, Rapid City, SD.
Larry married Susan Reilly in Pennington, SD, in May 1969. They lived in Tucson, AZ, where Larry began his career as an accountant. He later purchased Insurance Services, Crosby, and they moved to a home on the Odegaard farm in Fortuna, enabling him to combine his accounting work with his love of farming. For a brief time, they lived in, and he commuted from, Williston; he later moved back to Fortuna. To this union, three children were born: Erin (1971), Joshua (1975) and Sarah (1983).
Larry married Miriam Lukach Lindsey in Crosby in January 1990. They lived in Crosby, and upon retirement, enjoyed several winters in Arizona. Miriam and Larry worked at Insurance Services and owned and operated Lee’s Café (formerly the Tastee Freeze), Crosby. Larry continued to be involved in the Odegaard Farm, either actively farming or, in retirement, spending time there.
Larry is survived by his wife Miriam; son Joshua Lee, Fortuna; and his daughter Sarah Lee, Minneapolis, MN; granddaughters Chelsea Lee, Dickinson, and Parker Lee, Cave Creek, AZ; stepdaughter Sheila Lindsey, Velva, and her children, Dillon, and Ty; and stepson Darwin (Angela) Lindsey, Detroit Lakes, MN, and their children, Landon, Mason, and Braxton; his sister Kathy (Wayne) Holle. Larry is also survived by brother-in-law Bill Lukach, sister-in-law Betty (Ed) Hausauer, brother-in-law Len (Margit) Lukach, brother-in-law Gary Riveland and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his son Erin; sister-in-law Mary Pat Riveland, and brother-in-law Bob Lukach.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home, Crosby is handling arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced later.
