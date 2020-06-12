Lacy D. Oyloe, 35 of Williston, ND, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND after an extended illness.
Lacy’s Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Round Prairie Cemetery in rural Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. A Celebration of Life for Lacy will be held at McCody Venue Center in Williston, ND on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lacy’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing
Lacy Deanne Oyloe was born on April 23, 1985 in Williston, North Dakota to Lyndon and Terri Oyloe. She attended grade school at Round Prairie School, followed by attending Williston High School. She then attended Dickinson State University where she obtained bachelor’s degrees in both Biology and Spanish. During the past 11 years, she worked as field epidemiologist in Williston for the North Dakota Department of Health and Disease Control.
One of Lacy’s greatest attributes was her gift of giving. She would do anything possible in order to see others smile and to spread happiness wherever she could. One example of this was learning how to crochet just to create her niece’s first Halloween costume. She then used this new hobby to create numerous gifts for friends and family over the years. No matter what she was gifting or creating, Lacy made sure it was perfectly thought out, down to each little detail.
Her love for animals was also apparent throughout her life. She grew up on the farm caring for various animals, including showing steers and sheep at the county fair. Lacy was always trying to bring home new animals to the farm. Her most recent additions were her horses, Bentley and Reggie.
Recently she had spent a lot of time with her mom over at Ronnie’s barn helping care for and taking rides with his draft horses. Above all the animals in her life, the one dearest to her heart was her buddy, Riley.
Family was very important to Lacy.
She loved spending time fishing, target shooting, and shopping online for them. UPS and FedEx definitely knew where her house was! One of her greatest joys was being an aunt to Sunday and Story.
She adored watching their dance performances, passing on her love of fireworks and Shinedown, and even surprised them with their pony, Reggie, for Christmas. Lacy also loved talking about and working on her “dream pickup” with Dave and her dad. She enjoyed the time they spent together fixing up her 1960 Chevrolet Apache. Another thing that brought her great joy was setting up concert trips for her mom, sister, and Dave.
Lacy is survived by her parents, Lyndon and Terri Oyloe; sister, Melissa (David) Raugust; nieces, Sunday and Story Raugust; grandmother, Myrna Elletson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Evelyn Oyloe and Lon Elletson; uncles, Richard Jambor and Wally Elletson.