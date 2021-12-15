Kyle Hovey, 30, of Bismarck, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.
His Celebration of Life will be held Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate.
Friends may call at the Church on Friday for the hour preceding the funeral.
Kyle was born January 14, 1991 the son of Mark Hovey and Sherry Peles in Lancing, Michigan.
He was raised and educated in Williston where he obtained his GED. He was working on getting his certification as a welder.
Kyle’s life was fulfilled by serving his family and people from all walks of life. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed helping other people and making everyone laugh. He was a man who would give his shirt off his back, to someone who needed it.
Kyle enjoyed video games, learning to play the guitar, working on vehicles and most of all hanging out with family and friends.
Kyle will be deeply missed by his mother, Sherry Peles, his step-father, “ Bald Eagle” Jerry DeMerre; his brothers, Michael Hovey, Jeffery Johnson and Christopher Hovey; and his fur brothers, George Jefferson and Kota; and his friends in the community.
He preceded in death by his father, Mark Hovey; his grandmother, Linda Gross; his grandfather, Robert Osky and grand-father, Richard Hovey.