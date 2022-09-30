Kurtis (Kurt) Allen Reil, 60

On September 16, 2022, Kurtis (Kurt) Allen Reil, 60, slipped away from this world into the loving arms of Jesus. He had many family and friends waiting for him. He passed away in his home in Bismarck, ND, after battling cancer on-and-off for six years. He was a warrior.

A memorial service was held Thursday, September 29, at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck.

To plant a tree in memory of Kurtis Reil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments