Kristie Ann Kihle, 65
Kristie Ann Kihle, age 65 of Columbus, ND passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2010.
Family service will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus. Memorial services will held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus with Lay Pastor Daniel Hysjulien officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in rural Columbus.
Kristie Ann Kihle, (Nana) was born on July 9, 1954, the daughter of Dean and Karmen (Bonsness) Kihle at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where her dad was stationed in the US Army.
Kristie attended elementary and High School in Columbus. She graduated in 1972. After graduation she attended Minot State University for social work. In 1980, she was hired for the US Postal Service in Columbus as a rural route carrier, where she held that position for 31 years, until retiring in May 2011.
While in high school, she met Robin Post, and to this union her children, Christopher Robin and Anna Marie were born completing her life. From the start, her children were her pride and joy. She literally, would go above and beyond for them, doing anything they require. Kristie loved going to all her kids’ activities during her children’s high school years. She loved the annual summer trips to the Kenosee Lake Cabin known to the family as KLK “Kids Lots of Kids”, “Dean’s Domain” & Kihle’s Kastle.”
As Kristie’s children grew, so did her family. Her life-long friends became her family & everybody she came into contact with grew on her, and they loved spending time with them. She was affectionately known as “Nana” by her kids, grandkids and all the ones she adopted through the years. Her grandchildren were the love of her life, her special pride and joy was spoiling them. Kristie was an avid Minnesota Vikings (SKOL) and Chicago Cubs fan. She loved to spend time with all her friends and family playing cards, putting puzzles together, playing darts and watching endless cartoon shows, making many memories with everyone.
Christmas was always a special part of Kristies life, having her children and grandchildren come home and also extended family and friends come over and have a “rolling” good time. She will be truly missed and cherished by many.
She now resides in her eternal home surrounded by her mother and father and grandson.
She is survived by her son, Christopher (Susan) Kihle; her daughter, Anna (Ricky) Marquardt; her siblings: Ed (Celeste) Kihle; Julie Kihle-Huschka; Troy (Kristen) Kihle; grandchildren: Caitlin & Tyler Vetter, Mitchell & Jesse Kihle, Taylor, Devyn, Joslyn and Maverick Marquardt; and numerous loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Karmen and Dean Kihle, and grandson, Noah Marquardt.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.