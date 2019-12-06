Kristi Lee Riveland, 41

Kristi Lee Riveland age 41, of Williston and formerly of Crosby, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston.
Kristi Lee Riveland was born on June 7th, 1978 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby, ND to Milo and Karen Riveland. She attended Divide County Elementary School and later graduated from Divide County High School in 1996.
In 1998 Kristi welcomed her first daughter, Taylor, into the world. Lexi then followed in 2005. Six years later the twins, Hayden and McKenna, were born. One thing Kristi was known for was the passion she had for her kids. No matter how difficult things got, she always gave them the world. She was their biggest support and number one fan in everything from hockey to dance. Although Kristi’s kids were her main priority, she always found time for herself.
Kristy loved spending time with others. She enjoyed going to the racetrack, camping, and playing softball with friends. She had a big heart and was always first to offer help to others. She had a special place in her heart for each one of her friends, old and new.
Kristi is survived by her mother, Karen; her father, Milo; her children, Taylor, Lexi, Hayden, Mckenna. She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael; grandparents Kenneth & Claudyne Otheim; and grandparents Arthur & Ingrid Riveland.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby with Pastro Emily Shipman officiating. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Crosby.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and also one hour before the service at the church.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.